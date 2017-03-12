Welcome to Bakersfield We hope you enjoy our new website . Members Area Search Website (661) 323-4222 Houchin Community Blood Bank Blood Bank The nonprofit Houchin Community Blood Bank has a new state-of-the-art location at 11515 Bolthouse Drive, in the Seven Oaks Business Park, with donor services also continuing at 5901 Truxtun Avenue. Cl More Details 661-912-7364 Premier Designs Jewelry and BeautiControl Health & Beauty I am a consultant for two companies .Premier Designs is a High fashion jewelry company that has beautiful jewelry for all occasions backed by our Golden Guarentee. BeautiControl is a company that sell More Details 661-328-7000 Kleenerz Dry Cleaners At Kleenerz, we are committed to serving our customers and their communities. With and convenient store locations all over town, Kleenerz is dedicated to providing the highest levels of quality and co More Details 661-323-7517 A1 AUTOMOTIVE Auto A-1 Automotive Repair and Star Smog Station is conveniently located at 2000 N. Union Avenue and we are open Monday-Friday 8:00 am 5:00 pm, Saturday 7:00 am 11:00 am. From replacing timing belts to exh More Details 661-616-7185 Elegante at Junior League of Bakersfield Venue Elegante at the Junior League of Bakersfield was created to fit the needs of every bride in the Central Valley. The owner has been part of the event industry for over 13 years, and he has seen the goo More Details 661-731-3473 Bakersfield Firefighters Hall Venue Your event will be perfect when held in our facility. Our hall is well maintained and consistently updated to meet your needs. Take the time to view the photos and see what our hall has to offer you. More Details 661-262-3247 420 Club – California Highway Patrol Venue The 420 Club is a rental hall located north of Bakersfield on 3910 Alfred Harrell Highway. The Club is convenient to downtown Bakersfield with an approx. driving time of 10 minute More Details 661-332-4952 Remove Mesh Pool Fences Pools We install only the best removable mesh pool fence by Lifesaver Pool Fences. All fences come with a lifetime warranty. We have the highest bend strength on the market, 135 lbs. More Details 6618652738 Casa Royal Banquet Hall Venue Here at Casa Royal you don’t have to worry about the hassles of planning your event. We treat you like Royalty. Our proud staff has more than 15 years of experienced. we take the time to listen to o More Details 661-633-9200 Kern County Bridal Association Wedding Your Free Bakersfield and Kern County Wedding Resource The Kern County Bridal Association provides invaluable resources for couples planning a wedding. Brides and Grooms can find information on upcomi More Details 661-633-1949 Reverend Kyle Brown Officiant Are you looking for a wedding officiant in Bakersfield, Ca? I can help you create a wedding ceremony full of memories. I perform all types of weddings from simple ceremonies in my office to elegant More Details 661-633-1949 My Bakersfield Printer Business Services Yes we print that! More Details 6616339200 Bakersfield Casino Rentals Casino What happens in Vegas, Can happen at your next event! As your guests arrive, they are provided with “funny money” for gaming which is cashed in at the gaming tables for chips. Bakersfield Casino More Details 661-633-1949 Good Time Entertainment DJ Good Time Entertainment has a reputation of unmatched service. I have a passion for weddings and love to make each one unique and unlike any other. From the completely custom grand entrance to your More Details Search Settings my location Location Show/Hide All satellite Roadmap terrain Hybrid